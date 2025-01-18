Improv as a Therapeutic Practice

× Expand The Chattery Therapeutic Improv

Experience new ways to care for your mental health through the interactive play of improv!

Improvisation can be a fun and exhilarating performance art, and it also provides principles and practices that can equip us in our mental health growth. Curious about how role plays or dramas can be integrated as a part of the therapeutic experience? Join us for a workshop that will equip people with an understanding of and comfort with psychodrama through the playfulness and fun of improv comedy.

Co-led by Jessica Mangano (Pre-Licensed Professional Counselor), and Jason Parker (Certified Professional Leadership Coach & Executive Director of Improv Chattanooga), you’ll get hands-on experience in exploring psychodrama in a safe and creative environment.

About the instructors:

Jason Parker has been teaching and performing improv comedy for over two decades. Over the years he's become a big believer in improv not only as a performing art form but also as a powerful set of skills that can help strengthen relationships, create more fulfilling work, and enrich lives. Jason is currently the Executive Director of Improv Chattanooga and has had the opportunity to train with directors, instructors and alumni from Second City, Annoyance, Improv Olympics, Upright Citizens Brigade, and more. He recently moved here from Chicago and is excited to now be part of Improv Chattanooga. Jason is also a certified professional coach who helps individuals, teams and organizations create change for a better, more fulfilling work and life.

Jessica Mangano is a Temporary Licensed Professional Counselor who provides therapeutic services here in Chattanooga. Jess believes therapy is soul work, and she is passionate about working with people to deepen their connection with their inner wisdom. She has specialized training in EMDR, Psychodrama, and Experiential Therapy. As an enhancement to talk therapy, these engaging modalities encourage the thinking mind to take a break and allow one’s emotional and somatic experiences to shine through. Jess primarily works with individuals, but she also loves working with groups to create unique experiences of being deeply seen and understood, all while being creative and having fun.