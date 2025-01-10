× Expand Lora Miller Fishing Pond Eve

“In the Open Air”

(Reception Friday, January 10th --on display thru January 31st)

Forget the ice and cold winds of January! Join artist Lora Miller as she ventures out to capture

nature in watercolor Plein Aire— “In the Open Air.” Miller, a well-known Chattanooga painter,

enjoys leaving the studio to paint outdoors, where she works to distill the essence of an

ever-changing scene. The resulting paintings are spontaneous and full of life. In the Open Air

opens on Friday, January 3rd--reception on Friday, January 10th, 5-8 p.m.

“Painting in the open air,” Miller says, “has pushed me to rapidly place a subject on my paper. I

have to work quickly and intuitively. Time is of the essence. On one memorable afternoon, I was

racing against an oncoming thunderstorm even as raindrops and gusts of wind took over.”

Lora works on small sheets of watercolor paper. Her goal is to capture key elements of the scene

and her reactions to it. “The shapes and patterns in nature,” she says, “are defined by light; the

air, smells, the movement that happens before my eyes become part of my painting process.”

Once Lora feels she has a true sense of the place and the moment, she can finish the painting in

the studio. She uses these smaller paintings as the source material and reinterprets them in larger

sizes using acrylic on canvas. She says, “That is where I apply my “artist’s license” and use what

I’ve experienced to create another version!” Examples of these larger paintings will be on

display at her show.

Lora Miller exhibits her work in galleries and other venues in the Chattanooga area. She served

for three years on the Civic Arts League board and has been employed as an artist liaison for

eight years. As a teacher, she has taught art to students of all ages.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on

Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook, and Instagram!