Cindy Aslinger Amaryllis-WaterColor on Clayboard

In-Town Gallery Announces New Member, Cindy Aslinger!

“My love of art goes way back. I’ve been drawing since I first started copying cartoon characters from magazines as a child. When I was 14 years old I took my first art lessons,” Aslinger says. That youthful love of art is apparent in Cindy’s joyfully realistic watercolor paintings. With a love of Chattanooga street scenes, she also enjoys painting florals with rich and striking color

Cindy won the Art Award in her senior year in high school and majored in art at UTC for two years before switching to a degree emphasizing interior design, a field she worked in after graduation. After a three-year sojourn in Ohio, she returned to Chattanooga in 1996 and has been active in the local art world. Cindy is a member of the Civic Art League and the Tennessee Watercolor Society,

