In-Town Gallery Welcomes New Member: Abigail Warner

× Expand Abigail Warner Abigail Painting

In-Town Gallery welcomes Abigail Warner, a painter and illustrator from Evansville, IN, who

now resides in Chattanooga, TN. She has been painting and illustrating professionally since

2020. In 2018, she graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor’s degree in General

Studies, and a focus in art. In the warmer months, you can find Abigail at art and music festivals

where she paints, vends, and teaches others about the journey of being a full-time artist.

“Nature is my artistic motivation,” Warner says. “My goal is to capture the movement and color

of flora and fauna in the world around us, a world that too often goes unseen. While I am a studio

artist who spends much of my time creating indoors, I seek to bring the feeling of the outdoors

inside. You might say, viewing my work puts you inside a moment of being outside.”

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the

Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!