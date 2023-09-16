Incendiary Performer & Piano Rocker Jesse Daniel Edwards

× Expand JESSE DANIEL EDWARDS Jesse Daniel Edwards

High-energy, piano & guitar rock marked by virtuosic musicianship, masterful lyrics, and a performance that crosses from gritty to pretty.

Jesse Daniel Edwards is an acclaimed songwriter from the small mountain town of Cuyamaca, CA where he grew up without TV, internet, or significant exposure to the outside world. Leaving home at 16, he spent his late teens busking on street corners around the US and abroad with his brother. While singing outside of bars on Music Row in Nashville, TN Jesse struck up a friendship with Al Bunetta (John Prine). Bunetta served as a mentor to the young artist, encouraging Jesse to write and tour full-time in the years to follow. His debut came with the Steve Cropper (RCA, Otis Redding) produced opus “Saudade”. His songs- often lyrically waging war on the opioid crisis, school shootings, and environmental issues- have been featured in radio, TV, streaming movies, video games, and film- with his latest album "Violensia" (produced by Joe Chiccarelli- The Strokes) released in the summer of 2023.

Instagram:

instagram.com/jessedanieledwards

Soundcloud:

https://on.soundcloud.com/uTkVb

Bandcamp:

jessedanieledwards.bandcamp.com

Website:

jessedanieledwards.com