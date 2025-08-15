INDABA: A Black Arts Conference 2025

× Expand Indaba Indaba

INDABA, a powerful Zulu word meaning “a gathering to discuss important matters”. Born out of the legacy of struggle and the brilliance of Black creativity, the INDABA: Black Arts Conference is where conversation becomes collaboration, and ideas become impact.

This program will bring together artists, educators, entrepreneurs, organizers, and thought leaders from the Greater Chattanooga Area to celebrate Black creativity, preserve cultural memory, and foster empowerment.

By placing the arts at the center, we affirm that art is not just a form of expression, but a strategy for change. We will explore how a structured, principle-based arts conference can become a model for cultural healing, cooperative growth, and Black-led innovation.

‍

Conference Schedule

Friday, August 15th, Screening of Six Triple Eight Film

• 6:00 PM - Opening Mixer & Networking at the Walker Theatre

• 6:30 PM - Pre-Show Talk with Shanice Williams - an American actress and singer, best known for playing Dorothy in The Wiz Live! and Johnnie Mae in The Six Triple Eight. Register HERE

• 7:00 PM - Film Screening Begins

• After the Film - Gathering at Home Bar

‍

Saturday, August 16th, Building the Foundation

• 10:00 AM – Meet & Greet with light refreshments

• 10:30 AM – Welcome & Statement of Purpose

• 10:45 AM – Performance by Marsha PoeticDiva

• 10:50 AM – Mission & Vision Statement

• 11:00 AM – Introduction of Speaker: Dr. Micheal Williams, Director of the Africana Studies Program & Professor of History at UTC

• 12:00 PM – Lunch Break (provided) and Arts Leader’s Roundtable

• 1:00 PM – Information Gathering

• 1:45 PM – State of Black Arts in Chattanooga Panel with Local leaders of Black owned or managed arts organizations.

James McKissic, President of Arts Build

Carl Cadwell, Producer, Composer, and Audio Engineer

Jamar “Crown Vibes” Harden, Co-founder, Community Arts Summit.

Shane Morrow, Co-Founder and Executive Director of RISE

LaSha Rockymore-Mitchell, Co-Owner at The SmArt Oasis &

Founder & CEO Music, Fashion, and Arts Foundation

• 3:00 PM – Introduction of B.A.N.D. and The Hubbard Group

• 3:30 PM – Collective Call to Action, guided by the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa

• 4:00 PM – Closing Pledge

‍

Sunday, August 17th, Closing Brunch

• 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM | Closing Brunch in Celebration of Marcus Garvey's 138th Birthday at Home Bar & Restaurant