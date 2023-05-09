Independent and Assisted Living Fair

× Expand Christian McDonald ALIL Fair - 1 Christian McDonald

If you or a loved one are a senior adult looking to eliminate required yard work, minimize house work, and maximize life, come visit us at Ridgedale Baptist Church on May 9 from 4-6p to meet representatives from some of the top independent and assisted living communities in the area. This is a chance for you to ask questions, learn about services offered and discover options in senior living. Senior living isn’t just for people that need extra help. It is for those who want to relieve daily pressures and enjoy life to the fullest.