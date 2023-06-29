Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX!

× Expand Walt Disney Studios INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny are coming to IMAX! Get your tickets today!

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

June 29 at 9:15PM

June 30 – July 4 at 5:00PM & 7:45PM

July 5 – 6 at 6:15PM

July 7 – 9 at 5:00PM & 7:45PM