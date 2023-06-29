Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

June 29 at 9:15PM

June 30 – July 4 at 5:00PM & 7:45PM

July 5 – 6 at 6:15PM

July 7 – 9 at 5:00PM & 7:45PM

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
4237853014
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-29 21:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-29 21:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-29 21:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-29 21:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-30 21:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-30 21:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-30 21:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-06-30 21:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-01 21:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-01 21:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-01 21:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-01 21:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-02 21:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-02 21:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-02 21:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-02 21:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-03 21:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-03 21:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-03 21:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in IMAX! - 2023-07-03 21:15:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

June 27, 2023

Wednesday

June 28, 2023

Thursday

June 29, 2023

Friday

June 30, 2023

Saturday

July 1, 2023

Sunday

July 2, 2023

Monday

July 3, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours