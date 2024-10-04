Inky October at ClearStory Arts (Opening Reception)!
to
ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
ClearStory Arts
Inky October (1600 x 900 px) - 1
Artist: Katrina Ferrier, "Angler Fish"
ClearStory Arts proudly presents INKY OCTOBER, an exhibition, featuring 25 local artists, dedicated to the beauty and versatility of ink-based art. Inspired by the global social media movement, which began in 2009 when artists challenged themselves to create one ink drawing every day of October, this show highlights the incredible potential of ink in various forms.
INKY OCTOBER showcases a diverse range of works, from intricate pen drawings and bold screen prints to vivid paintings and mixed-media creations. This exhibition celebrates the discipline, creativity, and innovation that ink can inspire. Join us October 4th from 6-8pm to celebrate the artistic possibilities of everything ink!
If you’re unable to make it out to the opening reception, all work will be available online on our website. Additionally, reach out to our staff during the month to visit the show on your own time, or come through for the closing reception on October 28th from 2-5pm.
Curated by Rik Herrmann of Lobster Bowtie Association.
FEATURED ARTISTS:
Abbie Fults
Andi Kur
Asriel
Clay Aldridge
Coyee Shipp Langston
Deonna Hendrix
Faye Ives
Fox and Fish Printing
Gali Du
Hayden Monfette
Jan Burleson
Janice Kennedy
Jeremiah Bell
Jerett Blake Offutt
JTRAFL
Kanika Khurana
Katrina Ferrier
Lauren Delamater
Lauren Paints Rainbows
Liza Blair
Lupina Poi Haney
Matt Welch
Nicci Schwartz
Temple Glascock