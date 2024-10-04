Inky October at ClearStory Arts (Opening Reception)!

× Expand ClearStory Arts Inky October (1600 x 900 px) - 1 Artist: Katrina Ferrier, "Angler Fish"

ClearStory Arts proudly presents INKY OCTOBER, an exhibition, featuring 25 local artists, dedicated to the beauty and versatility of ink-based art. Inspired by the global social media movement, which began in 2009 when artists challenged themselves to create one ink drawing every day of October, this show highlights the incredible potential of ink in various forms.

INKY OCTOBER showcases a diverse range of works, from intricate pen drawings and bold screen prints to vivid paintings and mixed-media creations. This exhibition celebrates the discipline, creativity, and innovation that ink can inspire. Join us October 4th from 6-8pm to celebrate the artistic possibilities of everything ink!

If you’re unable to make it out to the opening reception, all work will be available online on our website. Additionally, reach out to our staff during the month to visit the show on your own time, or come through for the closing reception on October 28th from 2-5pm.

Curated by Rik Herrmann of Lobster Bowtie Association.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Abbie Fults

Andi Kur

Asriel

Clay Aldridge

Coyee Shipp Langston

Deonna Hendrix

Faye Ives

Fox and Fish Printing

Gali Du

Hayden Monfette

Jan Burleson

Janice Kennedy

Jeremiah Bell

Jerett Blake Offutt

JTRAFL

Kanika Khurana

Katrina Ferrier

Lauren Delamater

Lauren Paints Rainbows

Liza Blair

Lupina Poi Haney

Matt Welch

Nicci Schwartz

Temple Glascock