River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Interactive Weaving Demonstration with Twyla Lambert Clark
Join us Saturday Nov. 9, 1-3pm for an interactive weaving demo with Twyla Clark! She will be in the gallery demonstrating her technique and talking about her inspiration and process! Free & open to the public.
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family