Intergenerational Trauma: Supporting Others

When ancestors or older relatives go through a very distressing or oppressive event, their emotional and behavioral reactions could ripple through the generations of their family. This is called intergenerational trauma. It has also been called generational trauma, historical trauma, or multigenerational trauma. It may stem from personal trauma, such as child or domestic abuse, or from trauma that a specific cultural, racial, or ethnic group endured. It’s been tied to major events like wars, slavery, the Holocaust, and colonial violence against Native Americans. It might even result from natural disasters like a flood, earthquake, or pandemic. Healing from traumatic experiences, including systemic oppression, acknowledges that all harm happens in the context of relationships and therefore so must the healing. This requires developing trauma-responsive practices that support having courageous conversations about harm that has been experienced.

This workshop is an informational space, providing opportunity for input and resources for support. This space is not held to be therapeutic however we will offer support to anyone that is affected by content.

About the instructor:

Sal Corbin worked for 15 years in academia as a Psychology Professor before transitioning to nonprofit work. He has done workforce development training and program management and is now a Training Coordinator for the Behavioral Health System of Baltimore and Board Chair for the DC Peace Team. His vision is to help others build and maintain healthy relationships with conflict transformation as the primary focus. His extensive background in leadership facilitation supports his efforts to keep showing up and sharing. He holds degrees in Clinical (M.S.) and Educational (PhD) Psychology.