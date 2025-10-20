Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Time to kick your paintings up a notch? This intermediate and advanced class is designed for students to work at their own pace. Receive individual instruction and discover your own unique style. Each session will begin with a brief review of one of the fundamentals of painting: using design in a composition, painting atmospheric and linear perspective, mixing colors, relating values, and anything the students would like to cover. See how to manipulate your source material to create the painting you want.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-20 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-10-27 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-03 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-03 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-03 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-10 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session II - 2025-11-17 13:00:00 ical