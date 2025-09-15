Intermediate | Advanced Watercolor Fall Session I

× Expand Durinda Cheek Watercolor

Time to kick your paintings up a notch? This intermediate and advanced class is designed for students to work at their own pace. Receive individual instruction and discover your own unique style. Each session will begin with a brief review of one of the fundamentals of painting: using design in a composition, painting atmospheric and linear perspective, mixing colors, relating values, and anything the students would like to cover. See how to manipulate your source material to create the painting you want.