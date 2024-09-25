InterMission - A celebration of the arts in Chattanooga

× Expand Intermission Intermission Logo Image - intermission white Intermission

Join us for an enchanting evening celebrating the arts in Chattanooga! ArtsBuild is thrilled to present the 2024 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Awards to Cam Busch, Rita Lorraine Hubbard, Olan and Norma Mills, and Anna Baker VanCura. The event chairs of the 2nd Annual InterMission are Monica and Adam Kinsey and Alison and Alan Lebovitz.

Experience the vibrant energy as we transform the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's lawn with local performers, live music, and a festive carnival atmosphere. Later, join us in the Mainstage Theatre for a brief program where we will honor this year’s recipients for their lifelong commitment to enriching Chattanooga's cultural landscape. Proceeds from the event support the work of ArtsBuild to bring more art in more places for more people.

Attire: Creative Classy

Vibe: Unforgettable Fun