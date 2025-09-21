International Food Festival at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer International Food Festival

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University invites the community to the annual International Food Festival on Sunday, September 21, at 4 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. The event will include samples of a wide variety of homemade dishes and family recipes from countries spanning the globe as well as live performances by student musicians and bands. Food tickets can be purchased on site. A portion of the proceeds from this annual celebration of culture, cuisine, and community will benefit the Student Missions program on campus. Community members are invited to wear traditional attire representing their cultural heritage while enjoying the festival. For more information, call 423.236.2601 or visit southern.edu/southernevents.