Hunter Eddy on Exhibit at Shuptrine' s Gallery

× Expand Shuptrine's Gallery Tomatoes (c) Hunter Eddy, Oil, 9 X 12 in

Shuptrine’s Gallery is currently exhibiting bold and detailed works by internationally renowned artist, Hunter Eddy. Rich in color and subject matter, Eddy’s pieces exude a grace and sophistication found in the Old-World style of paintings. A former instructor at the Florence Academy of Art in Italy, Eddy’s work can be found in collections throughout Europe and the United States. Visit the gallery to these exquisite works in person or online at www.shuptrinesgallery.com