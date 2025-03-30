× Expand Taylor Boyd | Holly Morse-Ellington interseXtions the play - 1 a hysterically subversive, playful, bawdy, feminist comedy

Introducing a new play written by Peggy Douglas and directed by Jason Tinney. Technical Director: Taylor Boyd. Stage Manager: Helia Quhite. Cast: Kashun Parks, Grace Holtz, Nneka Ijeoma, Karlee Ming, and Holly Morse-Ellington. Script Consultants: Melissa Astin, Courtenay Cholovich, Mia Matthews, and Jason Tinney.

Produced by Next Exit Productions & Southern Exposure Chattanooga, we're thrilled to present:

Intersextions, a hysterically subversive, playful, bawdy, feminist comedy that dives into the lives of four women and one self-described “gender-nonconforming, masculine-presenting, female-bodied individual” (who’s comfortable with female pronouns) as they discover the very human need to be seen and heard.

As the characters empower one another to grow past their imposed limitations, whether cultural, sexual, marital or otherwise, they will have you both roaring with laughter and rooting for transformation.

For mature audiences.

*There will be an audience talkback with the cast & crew after Sunday's show.

Tickets available at https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/intersextions