A hysterically subversive, playful, bawdy, feminist comedy that dives into the lives of four women.

"This new work was full of sisterhood in the modern world. Fabulous job by the whole cast and crew!" Michael M., Audience Member

Introducing a new play written by Peggy Douglas and directed by Jason Tinney. Technical Director: Taylor Boyd. Stage Manager: Helia Quhite. Cast: Kashun Parks, Grace Holtz, Nneka Ijeoma, Karlee Ming, Holly Morse-Ellington, and Marcus Ellsworth. Script Consultants: Melissa Astin, Courtenay Cholovich, Mia Matthews, Melanie Silva, and Jason Tinney.

Produced by Next Exit Productions & Southern Exposure Chattanooga, we're thrilled to present:

Intersextions, a hysterically subversive, playful, bawdy, feminist comedy that dives into the lives of four women and one self-described “gender-nonconforming, masculine-presenting, female-bodied individual” (who’s comfortable with female pronouns) as they discover the very human need to be seen and heard.

As the characters empower one another to grow past their imposed limitations, whether cultural, sexual, marital or otherwise, they will have you both roaring with laughter and rooting for transformation.

For mature audiences.

