Interstellar in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

December 7 – December 12

A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

Academy Award®-winning director Christopher Nolan’s landmark epic INTERSTELLAR celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. INTERSTELLAR returns to select theatres with a 10th Anniversary IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Info

Film
4237853014
