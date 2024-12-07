× Expand IMAX Christopher Nolan's epic Interstellar returns to IMAX to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and IMAX is the only place with enough space to see it the way it was meant to be seen. See Interstellar in IMAX, starting December 7th!

December 7 – December 12

A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.

Academy Award®-winning director Christopher Nolan’s landmark epic INTERSTELLAR celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. INTERSTELLAR returns to select theatres with a 10th Anniversary IMAX Exclusive Limited Engagement.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.