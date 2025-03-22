× Expand by Christiana Key 2025 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 3.22.25 Beekeeping Intro to Beekeeping with Randall Kennedy

Keeping bees is an increasingly popular pastime. It should be enjoyable, educational and make a meaningful contribution to a healthy environment. It also benefits mental and physical wellbeing, and as a bonus, you can even enjoy real, raw honey!

This workshop will introduce you to the key concepts in beekeeping – basic bee biology, beekeeping equipment, honey extraction and the costs involved. We will have an observation hive, and we’ll extract some honey right out of the hive. Each participant will take home a sample of Crabtree Farms honey.

The goal of this workshop is to take the mystery out of beekeeping, so that the participants can make an informed decision about whether they want to try beekeeping for themselves.

Randall Kennedy, who keeps eight hives at Crabtree Farms, will be hosting this workshop, and has been a beekeeper for the past 13 years in the Chattanooga area.

Kids ages 10-16, who are interested in learning about beekeeping, can attend for free, if accompanied by a paid participant.

Get your ticket at the link!