Intro to Beekeeping with Randall Kennedy

Keeping bees is an increasingly popular pastime. It should be enjoyable, educational and make a meaningful contribution to a healthy environment. It also benefits mental and physical wellbeing, and as a bonus, you can even enjoy real, raw honey!

This workshop will introduce you to the key concepts in beekeeping – basic bee biology, beekeeping equipment, honey extraction and the costs involved. We will have an observation hive, and we’ll extract some honey right out of the hive. Each participant will take home a sample of Crabtree Farms honey!

The goal of this workshop is to take the mystery out of beekeeping, so that the participants can make an informed decision about whether they want to try beekeeping for themselves.

Randall Kennedy, who keeps eight hives at Crabtree Farms, will be hosting this workshop, and has been a beekeeper for the past 17 years in the Chattanooga area.

Kids ages 10-16, who are interested in learning about beekeeping, can attend for free, if accompanied by a paid participant.

Please contact Chloe Watts at 423-493-9155 or email: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Chloe Watts: cwatts@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.