Four Bridges Outfitters is hosting an intro to bike maintenance workshop on July 9th at 6:15. It's a free class though they do ask that you register with their eventbrite link. The workshop will be held at the store, located at 315 N Market S, and will partially be outside so dress for the heat. We will have some shade and will also have space inside for people to take a break if needed. The goal of this workshop is to help folks feel more confident about riding and working on their bike and to increase the lifespan of the components on their bike.

TOOLS WE WILL HAVE HERE FOR YOU:

· Tire levers (flat changing)

· Hoses (rinsing off bike)

· Brushes and rags (cleaning the bike)

· Chain lube

· Hex wrenches

· odds and ends

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

1. Bring your bike

2. A flat kit if you have it (tube, tire levers, tube patch kit)

3. gloves if you want them (its going to get a little dirty)

4. A soft bristled brush if you have one

5. Wear clothes that can get dirty!