Intro to Fresh Indigo Dyeing

Fresh Indigo Learn how to dye with FRESH indigo from Crabtree Farms!

Join us for a unique and hands-on Fresh Indigo Workshop at Crabtree Farms on August 17th, led by local expert Jan Quarles. Dive into the world of natural dyes with Japanese indigo leaves, harvested at their peak for optimal color extraction.

In this intimate workshop, limited to 6 participants, you’ll learn the traditional art of fresh indigo dyeing. Begin by harvesting indigo leaves and blending them with ice to create a vibrant teal dye bath. Submerge fabrics (scarves provided) into the liquid to witness the transformation into stunning hues that differ from traditional indigo.

Spaces are extremely limited due to the small scale of our indigo crop. Reserve your spot now for this immersive and educational workshop on the art of fresh indigo dyeing!

Please note there will be a short lunch break and you are encouraged to bring your own packed lunch.

What You’ll Learn:

The optimal time to harvest indigo leaves for maximum dye potency.

The step-by-step method of blending indigo leaves with ice to create a dye bath.

Techniques for dyeing silk or wool fabrics, resulting in a vibrant teal hue distinct from the traditional dark indigo.

What to Expect:

A hands-on experience, from picking the leaves to dyeing the fabric.

Use of provided materials including fresh indigo leaves, big bowls, blenders, silk or wool scarves, and drying racks.

Expert guidance from our facilitator to ensure your success and enjoyment.

This one-day class offers a unique opportunity to create something beautiful while learning about the natural dye process. By the end of the day, you’ll leave with a gorgeous, hand-dyed scarf and the knowledge to continue your dyeing adventures at home.

Materials Provided:

Fresh indigo leaves

Long scarves

Blending equipment

Ice

Big bowls

Clothesline or drying racks

What to Bring:

Comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting a bit of dye on

A packed lunch

An eagerness to learn and create

Sign up today and discover the enchanting process of dyeing with fresh indigo!

About your facilitator:

Jan Quarles, of What Nature Leaves, is a long-time fiber artist who works with the beauty of the natural world. She has worked with fiber and color for years as a knitter, spinner and weaver. For more than 25 years she has worked and taught about indigo in its many forms. She is both a botanical printer and an indigo dyer and practitioner of shibori and katazome and deeply loves the magic of indigo. She is a former journalist and professor of mass communication in the United States and abroad who has always practiced my fiber arts in the hours that were her own. She also collects textiles from around the world and will bring examples from her indigo collection.

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.