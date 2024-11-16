× Expand stock image with copywrite candles, tarot cards, and crystal ball

Intro to Intuition | SA, Nov. 16, 2024 | 2 PM - 3:30 PM | $33

Suited for adults 18+

Remember your inner wisdom with Intro to Intuition—a 90-minute journey designed for those eager to deepen their connection to their inner knowing, trust their instincts, and explore their unique gifts. This immersive class offers a comprehensive introduction to key intuitive abilities, including clairvoyance, clairsentience, claircognizance, and clairaudience. You’ll learn practical channeling techniques to consistently access and harness these gifts in your daily life.

For detailed workshop info and registration visit our website: www.BudsCreativeArtsCenter.com