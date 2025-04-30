Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event

× Expand YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga Person running in a road race

Want to take on the Chattanooga Waterfront Sprint? TRI our Intro to Triathlon clinic to get ready for race day!

Whether you're a first-timer or looking to improve your triathlon performance, the YMCA is here to help you reach your goals! Our four seasoned coaches will guide you through the ins-and-outs of triathlon training and help you build confidence in swimming, biking and running. Get the most bang for your buck and sign up to start training now!

Clinic Details:

Kickoff session Apr.30 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm

2 sessions per week beginning May 6

Tues: 6-7 AM | Wed: 6-7 PM