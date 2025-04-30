Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event

to

YMCA Downtown 301 West 6th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Want to take on the Chattanooga Waterfront Sprint? TRI our Intro to Triathlon clinic to get ready for race day!

Whether you're a first-timer or looking to improve your triathlon performance, the YMCA is here to help you reach your goals! Our four seasoned coaches will guide you through the ins-and-outs of triathlon training and help you build confidence in swimming, biking and running. Get the most bang for your buck and sign up to start training now!

Clinic Details:

Kickoff session Apr.30 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm

2 sessions per week beginning May 6

Tues: 6-7 AM | Wed: 6-7 PM

Info

YMCA Downtown 301 West 6th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Sports
4232663766
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event - 2025-04-30 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event - 2025-04-30 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event - 2025-04-30 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intro to Triathlon Clinic Kickoff Event - 2025-04-30 17:30:00 ical