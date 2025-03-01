Introduction to Affirmations

× Expand Image via Unsplash Image via Unsplash

Learn more about affirmations in this course.

Participants of this workshop will be invited to practice transformational self-authoring in one main area: affirmations, which are done in the light of wakeful or conscientious prayer. Prayer has an ancient history in every human tradition on the planet and is a foundational practice for our religiosities. In the secular world, prayer still functions by other names, through other therapeutic modalities, especially affirmations. Today, utilized by top performers in every industry on the planet, data confirms that affirmations work. Well formulated affirmations will express the highest visions of ourselves and with practice will begin to recalibrate and empower our self-perception and performance. In this workshop we’ll self-author affirmations in three main categories of experience: mind, body, and relationships (biopsychosocial).

About the Teacher:

Adam Hudson M.A. is a professional educator and Integral Life Coach. Adam has been working in secondary education the past 9 years both at Girl Preparatory School and currently at Ivy Academy (an Environmental Charter School) teaching 12th grade English and Psychology. Adam has also taught in China and San Francisco. He has been enlarging his professional service as an Integral Life Coach over the past 2 years. His Integral Coaching centers on helping his clients overcome cycles of harm and empower spiritual fitness. Adam has two M.A.'s from the San Francisco based school, California Institute of Integral Studies in Philosophy & Consciousness and Social Transformation, and currently, he is completing a Master's of Education at UTC.