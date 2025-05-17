Introduction to AI Tools

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

This course helps you explore AI tools that can make daily life easier. You'll learn how to use AI for things like organizing your day, handling routine tasks, creating content, and making quick decisions. No tech skills needed—just a willingness to try new things! By the end, you'll know how to use AI to save time and simplify your everyday tasks.

Please bring a smartphone or tablet. Some of the free version Apps you will download are Open AI’s Chat GPT, Google Gemini, and Grok 3.0.

About the teacher:

Laura Kirkpatrick is a dynamic marketing, social media, and sales consultant currently working with realtors to enhance their digital presence and streamline operations. With a passion for innovation, she is developing a virtual AI app designed to automate redundant tasks, helping real estate professionals work more efficiently. In addition to her hands-on industry experience, Laura is expanding her expertise in artificial intelligence and is in the process of completing her Generative AI certificate with Cornell University. Her commitment to leveraging technology in the real estate sector makes her a valuable asset to the professionals she collaborates with.