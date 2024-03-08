Introduction to Beekeeping - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/3/8/introduction-to-beekeeping bees

Ever thought about starting a backyard hive? Now is the perfect time of the year to get ready for bees next Spring.

This introductory course will take you through the basics of beginning beekeeping. You will get an overview of a typical beekeeping year, learn basic honeybee biology, hive dynamics, and get an idea of startup costs. You will also learn how and where to get bees, how to find a beekeeping community, and the usual beekeeping challenges.

About the instructor:

Carmen Joyce (@noogahoneypot) is a second-generation beekeeper. She manages 30 hives across three counties in Eastern Tennessee. All of her hives are feral, rescued bees that she acquired through swarms, removals, or splits. She teaches new beekeepers how to merge science and the senses while tending to their hives. She is in the process of completing her Master Beekeeper Certification through the University of Montana.