Introduction to Crochet

× Expand Photo by Karen Penroz on Unsplash via The Chattery

Have you been wanting to learn to crochet, but don't know where to start? Have you tried endless tutorials online, but still need the basics? This is the class for you. You will be given the basic materials and the first steps in starting, chaining, and single crocheting your first panel of crochet. These steps are essential before moving on to any other kind of crochet project (granny squares, amigurumi, wearables, etc.) Come learn from a seasoned crocheter and start your crochet journey today!

About the teacher:

Anna Skiles is a crochet veteran with 19 years of experience. At 8 years old, she learned how to crochet from her great-great aunt, and has practiced it ever since. You can find her at local markets as "Kuro Cat Crochets" selling her creations consisting of amigurumi (crochet stuffed animals), clothing, accessories, and décor! Anna believes the first step to being a successful crocheter is a strong foundation in the basics, and that's where she'll start with YOU!