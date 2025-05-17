× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Come join us for a fun and interactive session on learning the basics of field sketching!

Join artist Nina Grauley as we train our hands, eyes, and ‘wonder muscle’ in this introduction to field sketching and nature journaling. The workshop will begin with indoor instruction that will introduce students to the practice of field sketching and teach some helpful tips and tricks. We will then take our sketchbooks out into the surrounding landscape to practice observational drawing and painting in the wild!

Please note: All supplies included. We will use shared art supplies, but sketchbooks will be yours to keep.

About the teacher:

Nina Grauley is a Science Illustrator, artist, and enthusiastic amateur naturalist. She believes that paying attention to the particularities of a community- whether it is made up of plants or people- is an act of love. Her work as science illustrator allows her to bring together scientific and artistic ways of seeing to grow our understanding of the places we are a part of.

