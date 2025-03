Introduction to Improv

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Ever wanted to give improv a try but didn’t want to commit to a bunch of classes, or even felt a bit a nervous about it?

Well, now you can have your cake and eat it, too. Come on out and jump on in for our introductory improv class. You’ll learn the basics of improv alongside other curious and daring folks in a safe, supportive, encouraging, and energetic space where you’ll get a chance to play and experience what performing improv is like.

No experience required. This class is for ages 18 and older.

About the instructor:

Jason Parker has been teaching and performing improv comedy for over two decades. Over the years he's become a big believer in improv not only as a performing art form but also as a powerful set of skills that can help strengthen relationships, create more fulfilling work, and enrich lives. Jason is currently the Executive Director of Improv Chattanooga and has had the opportunity to train with directors, instructors and alumni from Second City, Annoyance, Improv Olympics, Upright Citizens Brigade, and more. He recently moved here from Chicago and is excited to now be part of Improv Chattanooga. Jason is also a certified professional coach who helps individuals, teams and organizations create change for a better, more fulfilling work and life.