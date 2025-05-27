Introduction to Indigo Shibori Dyeing

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Delve into the wonderful world of natural dyeing during this beginner-friendly workshop.

In this class, you'll learn the basics of working with indigo and resist dyeing as you dye your own unique tea towel. You can also expect to leave the workshop with all the materials and knowledge to start dyeing at home.

All materials provided.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.