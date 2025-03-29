Introduction to Longboarding

× Expand Photo by Marc Kleen on Unsplash via The Chattery

Have you ever wanted to try skateboarding, but on easy mode?

Does the idea of balancing seem impossible? Maybe falling seems inevitable and scary. Did you or your bestie get a new board for Christmas and need someone to help you get started?

This class is about building core strength and practicing balance in a safe fun way. We start in the grass and won’t get you rolling until you feel solid and confident getting on and off the board. Longboards and their wheels are bigger so they are MUCH more stable and easy to balance on.

Boarding is a fun way to exercise without feeling like you’re working out. It originates from surf culture and has a rich history of art and innovation. Come join this inclusive community and let this class serve as an introduction to all the different ways people use longboards.

If you have some experience and are trying to pick out a new board then use the sign up for rental boards to try brands like Loaded, Original, Arbor, Landyatchz and more. Everyone will get personalized recommendations to ensure you can pick out a board you’ll love to ride.

Supplies Needed: Don't forget your helmet, and get ready to shred! If you have your own longboard, the class is $25 + Eventbrite fees, or you can rent one for an additional $10 (+ fees) more. No helmets are provided. You must wear your own to participate in the class.

We will meet at the Renaissance Park Pavilion and walk to the boarding area. Everyone must sign a waiver to participate.

About the teacher:

Noah Whitlock has been on almost every board imaginable. He has traveled the world with nothing but a bookbag of clothes and a longboard under his arm. He learned to surf in Australia, wakeboard in Tennessee, Snowboard in Colorado. He’s ridden waves, diamonds, boardwalks, sidewalks and city streets from LA to London. He has taught classes on surfing, wakeboarding and long boarding for over a decade. He loves the culture and people who make up the sport. He used to compete and has been sponsored by some grass root brands. Now he does it mostly with his kids and their friends around the red bank area. Though sometimes early in the morning especially on the weekends the old urban nomad comes out and you can find him down town skating the empty streets and looking for new runs to shred.