Introduction to Podcasting
to
The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
via The Chattery
1400623377
via The Chattery
Ready to start your podcast?
Before you hit the record button - let's make sure you're set up for success and create a podcast that stands out! In this Intro to Podcasting class, we'll cover:
Developing a distinctive podcast concept
Selecting the right equipment within your budget
Recording and editing techniques
Distribution and marketing strategies
Making money from podcasting
About the teacher:
Madison McCann is the owner of SpeakEasy Productions, a podcast production company focused on helping service-based businesses turn their listeners into clients. Learn more at speakeasyproductions.co!