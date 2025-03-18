Introduction to Podcasting

to

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Ready to start your podcast?

Before you hit the record button - let's make sure you're set up for success and create a podcast that stands out! In this Intro to Podcasting class, we'll cover:

Developing a distinctive podcast concept

Selecting the right equipment within your budget

Recording and editing techniques

Distribution and marketing strategies

Making money from podcasting

About the teacher:

Madison McCann is the owner of SpeakEasy Productions, a podcast production company focused on helping service-based businesses turn their listeners into clients. Learn more at speakeasyproductions.co!

Info

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Introduction to Podcasting - 2025-03-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Podcasting - 2025-03-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Introduction to Podcasting - 2025-03-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Introduction to Podcasting - 2025-03-18 18:00:00 ical