Introduction to Podcasting

Ready to start your podcast?

Before you hit the record button - let's make sure you're set up for success and create a podcast that stands out! In this Intro to Podcasting class, we'll cover:

Developing a distinctive podcast concept

Selecting the right equipment within your budget

Recording and editing techniques

Distribution and marketing strategies

Making money from podcasting

About the teacher:

Madison McCann is the owner of SpeakEasy Productions, a podcast production company focused on helping service-based businesses turn their listeners into clients. Learn more at speakeasyproductions.co!