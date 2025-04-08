Introduction to Running Mechanics and Training

× Expand by Andrew Tanglao on Unsplash via The Chattery

Embark on a journey to master the fundamentals of running mechanics in this comprehensive class. From dissecting ground reaction forces to setting SMART goals, participants will acquire the knowledge and tools needed to enhance performance and minimize injury risk.

In this class you will:

Understand the basic principles of running biomechanics, including ground reaction forces, joint mechanics, and muscle activation.

Identify common errors in running form and their potential impact on performance and injury risk.

Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) running goals to enhance motivation and track progress effectively.

Gain insights into periodization techniques for optimizing training progression and recovery over time.

Explore strategies to improve running efficiency, including dynamic warm-up routines, cadence optimization, and posture cues.

Discover prehabilitation exercises to strengthen weak areas and improve mobility, reducing the risk of common running injuries.

About the teacher:

Dr. Elizabeth Schwartz, better known as Libby, graduated at the top of her class from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a Doctorate of Physical therapy, after receiving a Bachelor’s of Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

After various clinical rotations and working as a travel physical therapist in Washington state, Libby found that the traditional insurance based physical therapy or hospital practice did not provide the individualized patient care in an efficient and effective manner. Consequently, Libby established Movement Mantra Physical Therapy, where individuals can be treated as a whole—addressing not only pain, but performance, and improving quality of life building individualized health "toolboxes".

Libby holds her CSCS as a certified strength and conditioning specialist, 200 RYT as a registered yoga teacher, and is a Precision One certified nutrition coach. These facets of her background give her a uniquely "whole"istic approach when it comes health and wellness and an ability to work with people on that larger aspects of health for longevity.

When not in the clinic or working with nutrition clients you can find Libby out running the riverwalk of Chattanooga, hitting the weights in the gym, or sweating it out in yoga class. She loves to travel the world, trying out good food and spending time outside with family and friends!