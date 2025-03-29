× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Unlock your creativity with an Introduction to Stop Motion Animation, presented by The Skeleton Key Workshop!

Led by Matt Eslinger, this hands-on class dives into the core principles of animation, making it easy and accessible for beginners. Using your cell phone or tablet, you’ll explore stop motion techniques and complete a simple, shareable animation by the end of the session. Whether you're curious about animation or want a new way to tell stories, this workshop will give you the tools to bring your ideas to life!

Please note: Please bring your phone or tablet along with its charger. Also, please download Stop Motion Studio on your device.

About the teacher:

Matt Eslinger is the owner/founder of The Skeleton Key Workshop, a stop motion animation studio based in Chattanooga TN. He has overseen the creation of music videos, PSAs, logo work as well as promotional videos for businesses. Matt studied animation with master animator Kevin Parry and has ran workshops with WTCI/PBS as well as the Chattanooga library. He lives in Chattanooga with his partner and their children and pets.