Introduction to Watercolor Resist

Come learn how to create beautiful watercolor art using resist techniques!

Contrast! One of the most exciting principles of art, design and in life. In this class you'll create contrast between distinctive foreground shapes and a colorful, emotional, blended background. You'll combine watercolor and other materials while painting an abstract tree landscape. Come join the fun.

About the teacher:

Katherine Balamos Ganley is excited to share experiences with you both from perspectives as an artist and as a veteran art teacher. She's a certified Illinois art teacher and has trained with the national Kennedy Center for the Arts in Arts Integration. Her participating art students have won international recognition competing in contests for Cultural Exchange Sister City, Tokorozawa Japan.

Prior to becoming a professional artist and teacher, Katherine lead visual communications and branding with a national advertising firm and worked as an on-air television reporter for ABC, CNN and other networks.