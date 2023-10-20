Foot-stomping, trunk rattling, whiskey-infused mix of bluegrass, rock, folk, blues and comedy… Iron Fez is coming to the Tavern. Be sure to grab a beer and experience this psychedelic redneck milieu only found nestled in the hills of southeastern Tennessee.
Iron Fez at the Tavern
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
The Pulse Spotlight
Friday
-
Film Kids & Family This & ThatFree Movie Night at Chester Frost Park - The Incredibles
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceLatin Night
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsClay Barker
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsClay Barker
-
-
Theater & DanceSafari Party
-
Food & Drink Kids & Family MarketsFree Pancake Breakfast
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatLatin Night!
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsEldon Huff
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLisa Reeves
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGate 11 Monday Night Blues Jam
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyArt After School
-
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSips and Dips with John Ford
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRichard Daigle at Slick’s
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicWine Wednesday with Amber Fults
-
Thursday
-
Talks & ReadingsLatin Heritage Convocation Speaker Pastor Mark Galvez
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLive Music with Catfish Hill
-