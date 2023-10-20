Iron Fez at the Tavern

to

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Foot-stomping, trunk rattling, whiskey-infused mix of bluegrass, rock, folk, blues and comedy… Iron Fez is coming to the Tavern. Be sure to grab a beer and experience this psychedelic redneck milieu only found nestled in the hills of southeastern Tennessee.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14232661996
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Iron Fez at the Tavern - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Iron Fez at the Tavern - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Iron Fez at the Tavern - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Iron Fez at the Tavern - 2023-10-20 21:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Thursday

September 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours