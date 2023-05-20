IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project

× Expand The IRONMAN Foundation The IRONMAN Foundation hosts Bikes for Kids at IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga on May 20.

The mission of Race For Change is to improve equity for our athletes, in our sport and in the communities where we live, train, and race. The IRONMAN Foundation will assemble 100 bikes for local children, inspiring local youths to exercise and live a healthy and active lifestyle. The bikes will be distributed to the YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga. Please note that there are THREE bike building sessions (9:30-10:30AM, 11:30-12:30PM, 1:30-2:30PM) and we ask that you please register for your desired session at the event link provided. The event is FREE to the public. Volunteers in each session will be split into two groups and IRONMAN Foundation staff and athletes will be there to assist and guide both groups as you participate in a 1-hour bike build for children in need. There may even be some friendly competition between groups, too!