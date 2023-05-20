IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project

to

Ross's Landing Park 100 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The mission of Race For Change is to improve equity for our athletes, in our sport and in the communities where we live, train, and race. The IRONMAN Foundation will assemble 100 bikes for local children, inspiring local youths to exercise and live a healthy and active lifestyle. The bikes will be distributed to the YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga. Please note that there are THREE bike building sessions (9:30-10:30AM, 11:30-12:30PM, 1:30-2:30PM) and we ask that you please register for your desired session at the event link provided. The event is FREE to the public. Volunteers in each session will be split into two groups and IRONMAN Foundation staff and athletes will be there to assist and guide both groups as you participate in a 1-hour bike build for children in need. There may even be some friendly competition between groups, too!

Info

Ross's Landing Park 100 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Sports
to
Google Calendar - IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project - 2023-05-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project - 2023-05-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project - 2023-05-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project - 2023-05-20 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

May 10, 2023

Thursday

May 11, 2023

Friday

May 12, 2023

Saturday

May 13, 2023

Sunday

May 14, 2023

Monday

May 15, 2023

Tuesday

May 16, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours