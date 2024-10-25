Italian Wine Tasting: The Red Wines of Piedmont

× Expand Image via Canva Website Photos - piedmont wine Image via Canva

Piedmont is often compared to Burgundy for its obsessive focus on Nebbiolo, a grape every bit as beguiling and multifaceted as Pinot Noir. We'll explore what makes Nebbiolo so compelling (Barolo! Barbaresco!), as well as tasting through Barbera, Dolcetto, and Grignolino blends. Come get cozy drinking these exquisite reds that conjure up images of misty mountains, truffle hunts, and autumnal forests!

Please note: Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines, 100% Italiano. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.