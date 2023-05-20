× Expand Mars Michael J.D. Simo – Master Class + Concert at Songbirds on 5/20

Pre-Show Master Class: 5:00-6:00 PM

Doors for the show: 6:00 PM

Show time: 7:00 PM

Seated Show

Show Only – General Admission Advanced: $22

Show Only – General Admission Day of Show: $25

Master Class Only: $40

Master Class + Show: $55

We're offering a 1 hour long master class with J.D. Simo, which will be a fundraiser before the show (5-6 PM) to help raise money for our Guitars for Kids program. Proceeds from the class help buy guitars for kids across the south! Thank you for your support.

JD Simo’s talent has no boundaries. His love of music is just that - a love of ALL music - and he has mastered every genre he’s explored. His remarkable talent and versatility has led to recording sessions with artists including Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Tommy Emmanuel, Jack White, Joe Bonamassa, The War and Treaty, Chris Isaak, and Stevie Nicks. He’s also been blessed to share the stage with folks like the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh and collaborate with Blackberry Smoke, Luther Dickinson, and Anson Funderburgh. As a further testament to the depth of his talent, the world of film came calling when JD was chosen to flesh out and perform every single guitar note on the soundtrack to Baz Lurhman’s film “Elvis.”

Like many artists and creators during the COVID shutdown, JD found a liberating outlet through social media, releasing a relentless treasure of exploratory jams from “The House of Grease.” With each installment he reached a growing audience of roots music fans as well as guitar gearheads wanting the latest on that JD Simo rig rundown. While this tour will feature songs from his recently released album, Songs From the House of Grease, fans will also be rewarded as Simo digs deep into the inspiration he has found in everything from Afrobeat to Maxwell Street era Chicago Blues, from soulful funk jams to psyched out jazz-rock. Come early, stay late… Rock out!