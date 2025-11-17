James Fraser to Present Archaeology Lecture at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed James Fraser, PhD

Southern Adventist University welcomes archaeologist James Fraser, PhD, to present “Leonard Woolley: Digging Up the Past in the Middle East” on Monday, November 17, at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus.

If Fraser could choose any Middle Eastern archaeologist to emulate, Sir Leonard Woolley would be top of his list. As director of the W.F. Albright Institute of Archaeological Research in East Jerusalem, Israel, Fraser received his doctorate from Australia's University of Sydney in 2016. He currently is directing an excavation project in Jordan to investigate a Bronze Age olive oil factory at Khirbet Um al-Ghozlan, and Fraser's archaeological experience spans Syria, Israel, Iraq, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kashmir, Greece, Cambodia, Australia, and the Solomon Islands.

The lecture is free and open the public. For streaming options and other information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.