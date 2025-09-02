JARL(france), Matt Bohannon, Joshua Songs, Rosemary Moses at Yellow Racket Records

× Expand Jarl French Alt Folk trio Jarl.

Jarl is an Alt Folk band from Normandy, France, currently touring the U.S. They pull inspiration from folk legends like Amigo the Devil. Bringing powerful riffs and resonant voices to the folk punk scene, their songs tell of the importance of self-respect and respecting each other. With members coming from various backgrounds in Metal, Progressive, and HxC scenes, their different musical experiences coalesce to deliver a deeply meaningful and emotive flair to folk.

https://www.jarlmusic.com/

Matt Bohannon has been integral in the development of Chattanooga's music scene for more than 25 years. From his time in Up With The Joneses, his years of work alongside his brother Marty in The Bohannons, to his latest solo album "Go Back to Your Roots" released earlier this year, Matt's dedication, expertise, and masterful genre-jumping can not be denied. This new album blends psychedelic country and classic rock. On guitar or vocals, he wields either instrument with calculating command and a playful grace.

https://americana-uk.com/matt-bohannon-home-alone-ill-stay-right-here

https://www.chattanoogapulse.com/arts_entertainment/music-news/the-many-musical-muses-of-matt-bohannon/

Joshua Songs has spent more than 20 years alternately living as a recluse and exposing himself musically to audiences all over the country. His unique voice and surprising range give a haunting vulnerability to his stories of love, loss, and life on the road. With a voice equal parts gravel and glory, Joshua belts a dark and dirty brand of blues.

https://youtu.be/95qhzdlqTYE?si=i_lMy5Z3Bf1U1eTO

Rosemary Moses is a powerful musical trio. Employing various genre elements, Rosemary Moses performs songs exploring the psyche, the human condition, and on speaking out against the ills of the world.

https://open.spotify.com/track/7CiU5yaoB47g6Vyf1SPx92?si=d8e50970727e437c