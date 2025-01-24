× Expand Kat Friedmann SB — Jason Lyles Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers at Songbirds on 1/24/25

Chattanooga Spotlight Artist of the Month:

Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers are Chattanooga's positive energy band. Their unique style is an indie rock fusion of powerpop, Americana, and alternative featuring Jason's songwriting brought to life with guitar, violin, bass, drums, and vocal layers. A guitarist and talented songwriter of Americana folk and pop music, Lyles is as comfortable as a solo artist as he is performing with an ensemble. Resting comfortably somewhere between the wiry pop classicism of The Cars and the twangy rock thump of Jason Isbell, the positive music of Jason Lyles rambles around its influences, creating a bridge between the aesthetics of pop, folk, and rock.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Limited hightop tables available! Purchasing a table means you are purchasing admission for 4 people. Seats = stools.

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

4-top Table: $75