Jason Lyles Live on the Patio

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Dinner, drinks and Jason Lyles on the patio, we don’t mind if we do!

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jason Lyles Live on the Patio - 2025-05-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Lyles Live on the Patio - 2025-05-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Lyles Live on the Patio - 2025-05-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Lyles Live on the Patio - 2025-05-29 18:30:00 ical