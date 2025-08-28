JAWS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY in IMAX!

× Expand WB Pictures, IMAX Jaws, the hit Steven Spielberg classic movie returns to theaters to celebrate 50 jawsome years! Don't miss your chance to see Jaws in IMAX starting August 28th!

August 28 – September 4

A giant great white shark arrives on the shores of a New England beach resort and wreaks havoc with bloody attacks on swimmers until a part-time sheriff teams up with a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the monster down.

Celebrate a half-century of fright with the film that put Steven Spielberg on the map. JAWS bites back into theatres for its 50th anniversary in IMAX.

Return to Amity Island and experience one of cinema’s most iconic soundtracks in IMAX immersive sound, not to mention edge-of-your-seat thrills courtesy of larger-than-life IMAX picture.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members:

Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.