JAWS: THE REVENGE - Beach Movie Night at Chester Frost Park Saturday, August 10th 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm

JAWS: THE REVENGE - Beach Movie Night at Chester Frost Park

Have you ever wanted to swim with sharks? Now’s your chance!

Float in the water or stay safe on the beach as you enjoy JAWS: THE REVENGE!

Space is Limited So Arrive Early! Check-In upon arrival to complete a waiver to participate in this fun summer activity.

Bring Life Jackets & Floats or Chairs & Blankets to enjoy this Free Beach Movie!

• Saturday, August 10th 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: JAWS: THE REVENGE

• Rated PG-13

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Food Trucks

• Free Frozen T-Shirt Contest

• Free Cornhole Tournament

• Free Games

• Face Painting

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Chester Frost Park Beach

2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343

• Check-In is required to participate in this event. Check-In is Upon Arrival.

• All Ages Welcome

* To participate in the water, a Coast Guard-Approved (Type 3 or Higher) life jacket is required to be worn at all times.

* FLOATS & LIFE JACKETS ARE NOT PROVIDED.

* All Floats are subject to approval on site. No oversized floats.

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/iMZ4RjS1gH75rdmt/

Rain or Shine Event!

#CFPFreeMovie #BeachMovie #FreeBeachMovie #JawsTheRevenge