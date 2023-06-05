× Expand Chattanooga Dance Theatre Summer Dance Camp at Chattanooga Dance Theatre

Levels I-IV (7-12 year olds)

Time to pull out those jazz hands and learn about the choreographers who created them! Dancers will study a different jazz choreographer or jazz dance company each day of this camp. Dancers will feel empowered as they help create costumes, choreography, and props for their jazz pieces on Friday's performance. Jazz Dance Camp dress code is consistent with CDT school dress code.

