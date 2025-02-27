All That Jazz — Encore

Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

After a resounding response in 2024, we're bringing back All That Jazz! The encore includes jazz standards for choir, soloists, and jazz combo (Jason Duroy, piano, David Schwab, bass, and Perk Gonter, set). The program will feature music of Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Rodgers & Hart, Ted Koehler, Antonio Carols Jobim, David Brubeck, and more.

Concerts & Live Music
