Jazz Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s Jazz Ensemble from the School of Music presents a jazz ensemble concert directed by Ken Parsons. The concert is set for Saturday, May 3, at 9 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.